Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island opens F&B venues to the public

All-inclusive Abu Dhabi resort Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has announced it will welcome in non-staying guests to four of its F&B venues.

The opulent property features four a la carte F&B venues, each offering a different cuisine. The public can enter the hotel and enjoy Japanese, Italian or Turkish cuisine, as well as seafood.

The resort’s GM Burçak Orak commented: “Having successfully established Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island as the first All-Inclusive ‘all-exclusive’ fully integrated beachfront resort in Abu Dhabi, and due to popular demand from outside guests, we have decided to expand our a la carte venues to everyone wanting to experience a slice of Turkish hospitality and premium gastronomic experiences. 2020 is set to be a fresh new decade for Rixos here at Saadiyat Island and we are excited to be welcoming all visitors to our beautiful property.”

The eateries include Mermaid, Orient, L’Olivo and Aja Asian & Teppenyaki.

Mermaid offers Mediterranean seafood, providing dishes such as smoked octopus with sweet potato, kaya korugu salad, seafood orzo with shrimps and calamari with seafood bisque.

Orient is the hotel’s Turkish restaurant, offering guests a fine-dining experience within both outdoor and indoor settings. Dishes include lamb shank confit and plum and manti with minced beef and mash tomato sauce.

Italian outlet L’Olivo features items such as beef ribs with beetroot couscous and spinach roast, saffron risotto, and a choice of pastas and pizzas.

Finally Aja Asian & Teppenyaki houses a sushi bar, as well as providing live music. Signature dishes include confit duck leg, shrimp towers, tempura shrimp and a choice of dishes from a live cooking station.

Located on Saadiyat Island, the 378-key resort comprises of 366 rooms and suites, 12 three-bedroom and four-bedroom villas, each with shared or private pools, direct access to the beach and butler services.