The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC introduces immersive treatment

Luxury property The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC has partnered with wellness brand Natura Bissé to install a giant bubble for spa treatments.

The Natura Bissé Pure Air Bubble creates a pollution-free space with 99.99% pure air. Treatments within the bubble include a 30-minute feet, shoulder and hands massage, along with a range of skin care treatments and other massages.

Natura Bissé transports the bubble to resorts and properties around the world. It will be in place at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC until February 16.