Accor inks management agreement in Ethiopia

Hospitality group Accor has signed an agreement with Yuluch Elyano Trading plc to manage a property within the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Slated for a 2023 opening, Ibis Styles Addis Ababa will be Accor’s fifth property in the city and marks the Ibis Styles’ brand expansion across Africa. Currently Accor manages MGallery, Mercure, Pullman and Mövenpick-branded hotels in the city.

Once open, the property will comprise 150 rooms, along with an all-day dining venue, fitness centre and gym, MICE facilities and a car park.

The hotel will be located 1km from the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, while also being in close proximity to a handful of corporate institutions and embassies.

Accor CEO Middle East & Africa Mark Willis explained: “Our partnership with Yuluch Elyano Trading provides Accor with an exciting opportunity to showcase the Ibis Styles brand in a market where demand for innovative budget hospitality concepts is being driven by the continent’s booming domestic travel sector.”

He added: “The deal also marks another important step in our African development strategy, growing our Ethiopia pipeline to five properties strong, across a diverse range of targeted brands and strengthening our presence in a region we have earmarked for accelerated expansion.”

Accor’s portfolio in Africa contains 159 properties and 25,389 keys, along with a further 58 hotels and 13,413 keys in the pipeline.