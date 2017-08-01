Al Ain celebrates opening of cultural tourist attraction

The Jebel Hafit Desert Part has opened in Al Ain, growing the emirate’s portfolio of cultural tourist attractions.

Inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the park offers guests an insight into the UAE’s archaeological and cultural history.

State news agency WAM explained the park is part of the first site in the UAE to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The park showcases archaeological discoveries dating back 8,000 years. Other activities at the park include biking, guided hikes, camping and also glamping.

Launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the site is located 20km south of the emirate.

"It is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mandate to preserve our cultural heritage, while also offering innovative, immersive and entertaining experiences for residents and visitors alike, and Jebel Hafit Desert Park does just that," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak. "The park will appeal to anyone with an interest in the archaeology and history of the region, as well as those who enjoy adventurous outdoor activities. So, we look forward to welcoming those from within the Abu Dhabi community and visitors from further afield to this incredible new attraction."