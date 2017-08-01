Hakkasan Abu Dhabi to give free desserts for International Women’s Day

Hospitality
News
Hakkasan Abu Dhabi to give free desserts for International Women’s Day
The signature dessert comprises a chocolate mousse dome, along with a scoop of blood orange and gianduja ice cream
Published: 13 February 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Emirates Palace’s Chinese restaurant Hakkasan is celebrating International Women’s Day by giving all women diners a complimentary dessert.

Ladies going to the eatery on March 8 will be given the chocolate orange giandula free of charge. The signature dessert comprises a chocolate mousse dome, along with a scoop of blood orange and gianduja ice cream.

The dome then has melted milk chocolate poured over the top to reveal the centre.

Hakkasan explained the gesture is part of its commitment to support and empower all women of the UAE. It highlighted the weekly Hakkatini Wednesday event which provides a platform for local and international female designers, artists and other creative talents to showcase their creations on the venue’s terrace.


