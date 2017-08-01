Hala Travel Management agrees five-year deal with Amadeus

Hala Travel Management has extended a partnership with Amadeus, the companies will now work together for a further five years.

Amadeus, which is a travel & tourism technology provider, will develop digital travel solutions for Hala’s government and corporate clients.

The agreement will focus on developing personalised travel services, safety and helping clients find the most cost effective travel options. As part of the agreement, Hala will use the Amadeus Selling Platform to connect to access all of Amadeus’ services.

These include the Amadeus Online Corporate Traveller, Amadeus Margin Manager, Amadeus Fare Optimiser, Amadeus B2B Wallet, Mobile Application and its latest Amadeus Value Hotels programme.

Part of the Etihad Aviation Group, Hala Travel Management is the group’s travel consultancy arm.

Hala Travel Management GM Ahmed Ershood Al Shehhi said: “We have always looked at technology as an enabler—a tool for providing enhanced, seamless, and more personalized services to our clients. With Amadeus, we have a wealth of digital tools at our fingertips, and are free from technology constraints so that we can put more of our passion to work.”

Amadeus Gulf MD Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont seconded: “The Amadeus platforms that they [Hala Travel Management] will have access to are built with customers in mind, following thousands of hours of in-depth user research. In this fast-moving industry, such platforms help companies to sell more, move faster, and ultimately serve better.”