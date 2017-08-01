Italian venue officially opens in Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza

Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza has officially welcomed the Bullona Cairo F&B venue.

Sister restaurant to the Bullona Milano in Milan, the Cairo venue provides views of the Nile.

The Cairo restaurant has been created in collaboration with Pino Scalise and Cristiano Belloi, the pair behind the original Milanese venue.

The restaurant features a Mediterranean and Italian menu, with dishes such as squid ink black cod and roasted Alaskan king crab. Four Seasons explained the venue has an art-focused atmosphere, housing works by Italian artists Fabio Viale and Michele D’Agostino.

Overseeing the eatery will be the hotel’s general manager Emanuele Accame, along with assistant restaurant manager Franscesco Pelliccia. In charge of the food will be chef Christian Lisci, bringing to the role a background in Mediterranean food.

Lisci explained: “[Cooking] is a form of art in which I am given a blank canvas to draw on, and I am thrilled to bring Italian flavours combined with an international twist to Cairo.”