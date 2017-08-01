Lithuania invites attendees to meet at Gulfood 2020

Lithuanian companies have been active participants in Gulfood over the past decade and 2020 will be no different.

15 F&B sector producers from the country will take part in the event with the aim of establishing closer business relations with UAE companies.

To do so, Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Lithuania and The Rural Business and Market Development Agency are inviting Gulfood attendees to B2B meetings on February 17.

The meetings will be held in Dubai E meeting room above the Sheikh Maktoum Hall, World Trade Centre, Dubai, and during the event the Lithuanian agricultural sector will be presented by Antanas Venckus, Head of International Affairs and Export Promotion Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Lithuania.

Participation in B2B meetings is free of charge to intrernational guests and is a way to discuss trade potential and explore new business opportunities, exchange business experiences, and present new products.