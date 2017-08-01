Report: Hotel construction slows in Middle East and Africa

Construction of hotels in the Middle East and Africa slowed in January 2020 compared to the previous year according to a report.

Data from STR showed there are currently 419 hotel projects in the Middle East, equalling 178,328 rooms in construction whereas Africa has 146 projects and 26,940 rooms.

For the Middle East, this marks a 7.7% year-on-year decrease in the number of rooms in the final phase of development. The region reported an additional 31,487 rooms in the final planning stage and 52,427 rooms in planning.

Africa’s room construction dipped by 0.7% year on year, with 18,234 rooms in final planning and 22,546 rooms in planning.

STR also highlighted the UAE has the most rooms under construction, leading in the region with 49,559. This was followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 40,218. Egypt and Oman also made it into the top five in the region, planning 5,710 and 4,387 rooms respectively.