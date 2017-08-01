Report: Hotel construction slows in Middle East and Africa

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Construction of hotels in the Middle East and Africa slowed in January 2020 compared to the previous year according to a report.

Data from STR showed there are currently 419 hotel projects in the Middle East, equalling 178,328 rooms in construction whereas Africa has 146 projects and 26,940 rooms.

For the Middle East, this marks a 7.7% year-on-year decrease in the number of rooms in the final phase of development. The region reported an additional 31,487 rooms in the final planning stage and 52,427 rooms in planning.

Africa’s room construction dipped by 0.7% year on year, with 18,234 rooms in final planning and 22,546 rooms in planning.

STR also highlighted the UAE has the most rooms under construction, leading in the region with 49,559. This was followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 40,218. Egypt and Oman also made it into the top five in the region, planning 5,710 and 4,387 rooms respectively.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ideagen helps Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority avoid turbulence
    Emirates SkyCargo completes 30 years of facilitating trade between Riyadh and the world
      STC launches its first 5G smart campus in Saudi Arabia
        KNAPP Facility Phase 1 grand opening in Kennesaw, Georgia
          Transporting dangerous goods demands adequate quality and safety programmes in place to meet local and international laws

            More related galleries

            FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
              Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                  Photos: First look at Amazonico
                    In pictures: Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s