The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai starts monthly sunset yoga sessions
Published: 13 February 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai in JBR has announced it will run monthly sunset yoga sessions in partnership with Rituals Cosmetics.

Commencing from February 15, the sessions will take place from 4:30pm to 6pm. The evenings will feature mini massages, followed by an hour of outdoor yoga, finished with complimentary food and drink.

The sessions are priced at AED95 for one participant or AED 165 for two.

The luxury property has partnered with the cosemetics company numerous times in the past. In September last year, the two collaborated to offer a Tai Chi class followed by a meditation session. Later in November, Rituals Cosmetics brought a number of Ayurveda-inspired wellness sessions to the hotel.
