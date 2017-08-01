Voco Dubai hosts sustainable hospitality challenge for students

InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Voco Dubai has hosted its first ‘innovation camp’ challenge for students of the Dubai American Academy (DAA).

In collaboration with Injaz Al-Arab, the MENA regional office of JA (Junior Achievement) Worldwide, 50 students aged 15-18 were asked to participate in challenges based on finding sustainable solutions within the hospitality industry.

The students at the property were asked to create a sustainable hotel room concept, working with IHG volunteers and experts, who provided mentorship and support throughout.

The ideas were presented to a panel of judges including, Plastic Free UAE project founder and Digitalfarm director Thomas Dillon, Azraq school coordinator Kaitlynn Simmonds, along with environmental advocates and senior executives from IHG.

The winning team consisted of six students who will move on to the finals. The Dubai competition connects to eight other competitions IHG will be organising across the globe. The Dubai winners will be asked to present their ideas at the finals on April 22.

IHG MD, India, Middle East & Africa Pascal Gauvin said: “We are pleased to host the first event in the UAE, which has a thriving hospitality landscape and is leading the way in sustainability for the region. Our collaboration with JA Worldwide and Injaz Al-Arab, has provided students the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the hospitality industry and we are thrilled to see such innovative ideas come out of the challenge today. Nurturing young talent is at the heart of this global initiative and it was inspiring to see the passion and enthusiasm from students in today’s competition.”