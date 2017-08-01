Editor’s Letter: There is no Planet B

Climate change isn't coming, it's here. The devastating fires and floods dominating the news cycle are proof of the current and escalating crisis.

The hospitality sector is responsible for a disproportionate amount of food waste, as well as water and energy consumption. Recently in this region, we've seen several properties ban, or promise to ban, single use plastic but that's just the beginning.

I was recently in Finland to learn more about the Sustainable Travel Finland programme. The Nordic approach to sustainability is simple. Culturally, nature is very important to them, so they prioritise its protection. The want for sustainability does not come only from speciﬁ c industry or interest group, it's a set of national strategies and guidelines.

Of course, there are also individuals leading the way. I spoke to Albert Franch Sunyer, the co-founder of Nolla, a zerowaste restaurant in Helsinki. For him, running a kitchen that doesn't waste anything just makes sense both environmentally and economically. In an effort to normalise the practice, an Oklin composting machine takes pride of place in Nolla's dining room. When asked what restaurants in the Middle East could do to be more sustainable he said: "Take the bins out of your kitchen. It's really as simple as that."

It's clear, for hotels in the region to make a difference, they have to change the way they think and lead the way. It's needed now more than ever.

If you have any comments or suggestions, it would be great to hear from you. Please drop me a line — claudia.debrito@itp.com.

Claudia de Brito, Editor