Editor’s Letter: There is no Planet B

Hospitality
News
Editor’s Letter: There is no Planet B
Claudia de Brito
Published: 14 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Claudia De Brito

Climate change isn't coming, it's here. The devastating fires and floods dominating the news cycle are proof of the current and escalating crisis.
The hospitality sector is responsible for a disproportionate amount of food waste, as well as water and energy consumption. Recently in this region, we've seen several properties ban, or promise to ban, single use plastic but that's just the beginning.

I was recently in Finland to learn more about the Sustainable Travel Finland programme. The Nordic approach to sustainability is simple. Culturally, nature is very important to them, so they prioritise its protection. The want for sustainability does not come only from speciﬁ c industry or interest group, it's a set of national strategies and guidelines.

Of course, there are also individuals leading the way. I spoke to Albert Franch Sunyer, the co-founder of Nolla, a zerowaste restaurant in Helsinki. For him, running a kitchen that doesn't waste anything just makes sense both environmentally and economically. In an effort to normalise the practice, an Oklin composting machine takes pride of place in Nolla's dining room. When asked what restaurants in the Middle East could do to be more sustainable he said: "Take the bins out of your kitchen. It's really as simple as that."

It's clear, for hotels in the region to make a difference, they have to change the way they think and lead the way. It's needed now more than ever.

If you have any comments or suggestions, it would be great to hear from you. Please drop me a line — claudia.debrito@itp.com.

Claudia de Brito, Editor


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Sweden's Expo 2020 Pavilion to use only natural resources, says lead architect
    Ericsson eyes 5G top spot, as it reveals 81 5G launch deals are in the bag
      Legislation would lead to increased environmental impacts, says American Chemistry Council
        UAE to launch first floating solar plant
          Center for Biocide Chemistries publishes list of products that help stop spread of Covid-19

            More related galleries

            Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
              FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                  Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                    Photos: First look at Amazonico