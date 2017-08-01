Franke Kaffeemaschinen AG expands product line

Coffee equipment company Franke Kaffeemaschinen AG has announced an addition to its coffee machine collection. The Franke A300 is described as the company’s compact autonomous coffee machine.

Adding to Franke’s line of premium A-line products, the A300 has a variety of upmarket abilities. It is able to produce both warm milk and milk foam, with the consistency being adjustable by the user. The machine also has an eight inch touch screen where users can select between six to 20 different beverages, adjusting the size, aroma strength and bean selection.

Taking into account all these variables, and the machine’s ability to brew at different temperatures, more than 100 different beverages can be produced by the machine.

The A300 has been designed to communicate within a fleet of other coffee machines. It is connected to Franke’s digital services, meaning the user can see and control beverage sales, machine data and configure updates.

According to the company, the machine has been developed for staff canteens, bakeries, cafes and small restaurants.

Franke Kaffeemaschinen AG will be launching the product at the Intergastra exhibition from February 15 to 19.