KIZAD to use Gulfood to bring in additional business

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, has announced it will take part in Gulfood 2020.

KIZAD is the region’s largest industrial zone, acting as a hub for F&B processors, manufacturers and packaging companies to conduct business.

The company is hoping to use the 25th edition of Gulfood to bring in additional companies to the industrial zone, showing its potential to boost business.

At the time of writing, KIZAD houses food processing company BRF, Pinar’s diary products plant, along with national brands such as National Food Products Company NFPC), Al Dahra Agricultural Company and Binghatti Holding Group.

KIZAD VP of service delivery – IZ Mohamed Ghareeb said: “Gulfood helps us reinforce the critical role KIZAD plays in enabling the future growth and success of the region’s food processing and handling market. Our cluster-based approach ensures that our customers are close to their customers and suppliers, linked together with state-of-the-art infrastructure, and low setup and operational costs, all of which help them bring their products to market faster.”