WMF plans robot barista debut

German tableware and coffee machines manufacturer WMF Professional Coffee Machines has announced the unveiling of its robotic barista concept at Internorga 2020.

MyAppCafé will show the company’s autonomous coffee station, described as the first robot barista made in Germany. WMF aims the concept to revolutionise coffee service in train stations, airports, universities, hospitals and shopping centres.

WMF developed the robot through a partnership with My App Café GmbH and hopes to improve its presence in robots moving forward.

My App Café GmbH MD Michael Stille said: "In the process of developing Germany's first robot barista, we wanted to find a machinery supplier with a range of solutions that represented the very best in reliability and innovative strength. We've found that in WMF – a partner that holds a position of unparalleled strength on the market thanks to its premium quality standards made in Germany and the industry's largest European service network."

Internorga 2020 will take place in Hamburg from March 13 to 17.