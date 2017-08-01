Algeria eyes 5m tourists by 2025

The North African country of Algeria is aiming to attract five million tourists by 2025.

According to an advisor to the country’s Tourism Ministry, Abdelkader Gouti, the country can no longer “afford the luxury of remaining on the sidelines.”

Sister publication Arabian Business explained the country recorded between 2.5 million and 3.5 million tourists in recent years, though the majority were Algerians visiting from abroad.

“Improving the visa regime represents a positive step,” said Anthony Skinner at Verisk Maplecroft, a UK-based risk consultancy. But “authorities will also have to engage in a robust PR campaign to challenge rival, long-established Mediterranean destinations.”

Arabian Business highlighted Gouti saying that a new visa system will come to the country “in the coming weeks” but declined to elaborate.

“We are one of the safest countries in the world,” he urged.

Visa changes have been a growing trend throughout the MENA region as of late. Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have unveiled visa regimes projected to boost tourism. The UAE recently this year announced the plan for a multi-entry five-year tourist visa, while the Kingdom last year introduced its own tourism visa scheme.