Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of operation in India

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has celebrated 15 years since first starting operations in India.

Flights to and from India began in 2004 and has grown to become the airline’s second largest market after the UAE.

Mumbai was Etihad’s first Indian route, and has carried more than 3.5 million passengers since its debut. Currently Etihad manages four daily services to Mumbai, with the fourth introduced last year.

Following Mumbai is Delhi and Cochin carrying more than 3.2 and 2.3 million passengers respectively. The airline recently added a fourth daily flight on its Delhi route to meet growing demand.

At the time of writing, Etihad operates 161 return flights per week between the UAE capital and 10 key Indian locations. These include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Etihad Airways SVP global sales Danny Barranger said: “Etihad Airways remains committed to its largest and busiest market, India. The UAE and India have shared strong commercial, cultural and historic relations and we will continue to honour these excellent trade and tourism ties through closer partnership with our friends in the Indian travel trade. We are proud that today Etihad Airways serves more destinations in India than any other country across its network, truly supporting the growth of air travel to and from the country.”

Etihad Airways VP, Indian sub-continent Neerja Bhatia added: “India plays a crucial role in Etihad Airways’ growth strategy, contributing significantly to the airline’s global operations and we are honoured to support demand in one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.”