Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of operation in India

Hospitality
News
Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of operation in India
Etihad operates 161 return flights per week between the UAE capital and 10 key Indian locations
Published: 16 February 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has celebrated 15 years since first starting operations in India.

Flights to and from India began in 2004 and has grown to become the airline’s second largest market after the UAE.

Mumbai was Etihad’s first Indian route, and has carried more than 3.5 million passengers since its debut. Currently Etihad manages four daily services to Mumbai, with the fourth introduced last year.

Following Mumbai is Delhi and Cochin carrying more than 3.2 and 2.3 million passengers respectively. The airline recently added a fourth daily flight on its Delhi route to meet growing demand.

At the time of writing, Etihad operates 161 return flights per week between the UAE capital and 10 key Indian locations. These include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Etihad Airways SVP global sales Danny Barranger said: “Etihad Airways remains committed to its largest and busiest market, India. The UAE and India have shared strong commercial, cultural and historic relations and we will continue to honour these excellent trade and tourism ties through closer partnership with our friends in the Indian travel trade. We are proud that today Etihad Airways serves more destinations in India than any other country across its network, truly supporting the growth of air travel to and from the country.”

Etihad Airways VP, Indian sub-continent Neerja Bhatia added: “India plays a crucial role in Etihad Airways’ growth strategy, contributing significantly to the airline’s global operations and we are honoured to support demand in one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hypervine combines blockchain and satellite data to improve efficiency and transparency for mining industry
    Emicool-powered cooling plant at Expo 2020 to energise three metro stations at Expo line 2020
      UAE's nuclear regulator FANR issues operating licence for Abu Dhabi’s Barakah nuclear plant
        Mindware Partners with Mist Systems to rollout industry’s first AI-Driven Wireless in MENA
          Utilities need to exploit the deluge of data set to grow in 2020 as smart device sales soar, reveals GlobalData

            More related galleries

            Photos: Private residences on Velaa Private Island, Maldives
              Photos: Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis announces team
                Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
                  FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                    Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City