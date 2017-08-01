Gates Hospitality promotes Nadia Werner to business development director

Nadia Werner
Published: 16 February 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Gates Hospitality has promoted Nadia Werner to the position of director of business development.

In her role, Werner will have duties at Bistro Des Arts, folly by Nick & Scott, Publique, Reform Social & Grill, Stoke House, The Lion at The H Dubai and Verve Bar & Brasserie at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Hotel.

Werner will be expected to build relationships with vendors and partners, as well as work with the sales and marketing teams across venues. She must also identify profitable business leads, research emerging trends in the industry, development partnerships and prepare presentations on business opportunities to the executive and managerial teams.

Prior to her promotion, she was GM at Reform Social & Grill. Originally from Poland, Werner has been in Gates Hospitality for a year and a half, though he holds more than 17 years of experience in the industry.

Within the UAE she has been assistant F&B director at Palazzo Versace Dubai, an independent consultant for MFMS and multi-site GM for Roya International Hospitality & Leisure Consultants.

Commenting on her new post, Werner said: “I am looking forward to taking these learnings and working across all the brand in the Gates Hospitality portfolio. People are my passion and I’m thrilled I can continue to work with our local heroes.
