Healthy Farm to promote veganisim at Gulfood 2020

Healthy Farm, the frozen food brand under the Albatha Group, will use Gulfood 2020 to showcase its potential as a leading figure in the vegan F&B industry.

The brand has plans to convert more than half a million people towards it plant-based food offerings. It will use the five-day event to promote products such as plant protein pea kale and quinoa made into burger patties, meatballs, kebabs, mince and chunks.

Healthy Farm GM Jacek Plewa explained: “These are deeply researched, tried and tested alternatives to meat and these accolades are a real testament to the tireless dedication of our R+D team who strive to give consumers the best in each category.”

“We are no longer in the experimental stage where plant protein food sources are a gimmick or something quaint. These alternatives are impressively gaining preference across the globe as consumers recognise the tangible impact left by nutrition choices on health, wellness, the environment, and animal welfare. Bearing this in mind we anticipate that 15 to 20% of meat consumption in UAE and the region will plant based by 2025, and we aspire a 50% share for Healthy Farm’s portfolio of plant based products,” he added.

To reach this goal, Plewa added that the Albatha Group has recently launched the Healthy Farm Food Innovation (HFFI) business, working towards developing food concepts and products which are meat-free.

Gulfood starts today (February 16) and runs until February 20, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.