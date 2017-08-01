Jumeirah Zabeel Saray's HR director recognised with hospitality award

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel director of HR Mona AlHebsi has been recognised for her contribution to the region’s hospitality industry.

AlHebsi was awarded the excellence in hospitality award at the fifth edition of the Women in Leadership and Excellence Awards, organised by Mice Quotient.

The awards celebrated Arab women’s contributions to the industry and efforts in entrepreneurship, diversity and leadership.

AlHebsi has been in the industry for 15 years, climbing the ranks in HR at the Burj Al Arab, Grand Hyatt Dubai and most recently Jumeirah Group. Since 2005, the Emirati has been working to raise awareness of the benefits of joining the hospitality industry. She has also been educating Emiratis about the importance of chasing a career and has played a key role in Emiratisation across a number of hotels.

In 2018, she published a career guide book on how to elevate readers’ professional lives.

Speaking about her award, AlHebsi said: “Building a successful career in hospitality has been challenging. I come from a traditional Emirati family and a culture that does not regard the hospitality sector as a particularly desirable industry in which to establish a career.”

She continued: “As a woman who embraces traditional, modest clothing, I am perhaps not considered a typical hotelier. However, I rose to the challenge, working hard while staying true to my values. I hope my success will serve as an inspiration to other Emirati and Arab women who are embarking on their careers in industries typically not associated with females in this region.”

AlHebsi concluded: “I hope my story can inspire other young people, women and men alike, to pursue their passions, even if the journey may seem too difficult. In receiving these awards, these women and I are proving that females in this region can achieve anything they put their minds to. It just takes hard work, dedication and an unwavering belief in oneself.”