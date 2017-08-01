Marriott hires complex PR & marketing manager

Hospitality
News
Marriott hires complex PR & marketing manager
Asif Haider
Published: 16 February 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Asif Haider has been brought in as complex PR & marketing manager at two of Marriott’s luxury properties in the UAE.

Haider will work to promote Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, Dubai and Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah.

Born and raised in Dubai, Haider is a graduate of the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. In 2015 he joined Verve Marketing and Communications managing several hospitality and tourism clients across Dubai.

During his time at Verve, he played a key role in the implementation of PR campaigns during the pre-opening of three properties, including Sheraton Oman Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah.

In his in-house position, he will be expected to strengthen the presence of the two properties and help in all marketing and PR initiatives.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hypervine combines blockchain and satellite data to improve efficiency and transparency for mining industry
    Emicool-powered cooling plant at Expo 2020 to energise three metro stations at Expo line 2020
      UAE's nuclear regulator FANR issues operating licence for Abu Dhabi’s Barakah nuclear plant
        Mindware Partners with Mist Systems to rollout industry’s first AI-Driven Wireless in MENA
          Utilities need to exploit the deluge of data set to grow in 2020 as smart device sales soar, reveals GlobalData

            More related galleries

            Photos: Private residences on Velaa Private Island, Maldives
              Photos: Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis announces team
                Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
                  FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                    Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City