Marriott hires complex PR & marketing manager

Asif Haider has been brought in as complex PR & marketing manager at two of Marriott’s luxury properties in the UAE.

Haider will work to promote Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, Dubai and Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah.

Born and raised in Dubai, Haider is a graduate of the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. In 2015 he joined Verve Marketing and Communications managing several hospitality and tourism clients across Dubai.

During his time at Verve, he played a key role in the implementation of PR campaigns during the pre-opening of three properties, including Sheraton Oman Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah.

In his in-house position, he will be expected to strengthen the presence of the two properties and help in all marketing and PR initiatives.