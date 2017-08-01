Oasis unveils biodegradable packaging at Gulfood

Oasis, a brand within UAE-based National Food Products Company (NFPC) has unveiled its biodegradable water bottle solution at the first day of Gulfood 2020.

Presented in Tetra Pak carbon packaging, Oasis explained it is the first beverage brand in the region to offer water in this packaging format. The main material in the packaging is cardboard sourced from trees which are replaced with newly-planted trees on usage.

NFPC, which supplies more than 50% of all water, juice and snacking needs in the UAE, revealed it has reduced the amount of plastic in its 500ml bottles by 45%.

NFPC group CEO Iqbal Hamzah said: “We have worked with Tetra Pak over several years; our juices and dairy products are being produced in this environmentally considerate packaging. Our decision to provide drinking water within Tetra Pak packages, which provides so many waste reducing benefits, is our keen commitment in addressing the serious issues of global pollution.”

