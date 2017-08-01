Oasis unveils biodegradable packaging at Gulfood

Hospitality
News
Oasis unveils biodegradable packaging at Gulfood
Amar Zahid, Iqbal Hamzah and Niels Hougaard
Published: 16 February 2020 - 1:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Oasis, a brand within UAE-based National Food Products Company (NFPC) has unveiled its biodegradable water bottle solution at the first day of Gulfood 2020.

Presented in Tetra Pak carbon packaging, Oasis explained it is the first beverage brand in the region to offer water in this packaging format. The main material in the packaging is cardboard sourced from trees which are replaced with newly-planted trees on usage.

NFPC, which supplies more than 50% of all water, juice and snacking needs in the UAE, revealed it has reduced the amount of plastic in its 500ml bottles by 45%.

NFPC group CEO Iqbal Hamzah said: “We have worked with Tetra Pak over several years; our juices and dairy products are being produced in this environmentally considerate packaging. Our decision to provide drinking water within Tetra Pak packages, which provides so many waste reducing benefits, is our keen commitment in addressing the serious issues of global pollution.”

Tetra Pak president MEA Amar Zahid added: “We have worked with Tetra Pak over several years; our juices and dairy products are being produced in this environmentally considerate packaging. Our decision to provide drinking water within Tetra Pak packages, which provides so many waste reducing benefits, is our keen commitment in addressing the serious issues of global pollution.

Gulfood 2020 will run from February 16 to 20, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Hypervine combines blockchain and satellite data to improve efficiency and transparency for mining industry
    Emicool-powered cooling plant at Expo 2020 to energise three metro stations at Expo line 2020
      UAE's nuclear regulator FANR issues operating licence for Abu Dhabi’s Barakah nuclear plant
        Mindware Partners with Mist Systems to rollout industry’s first AI-Driven Wireless in MENA
          Utilities need to exploit the deluge of data set to grow in 2020 as smart device sales soar, reveals GlobalData

            More related galleries

            Photos: Private residences on Velaa Private Island, Maldives
              Photos: Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis announces team
                Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
                  FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                    Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City