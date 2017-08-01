Verve Bar & Brasserie names head chef

Torman Hamouda
Published: 16 February 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Gates Hospitality’s Verve Bar & Brasserie has brought in Torman Hamouda as its head chef.

In his role, the Jordanian will oversee all oversee the restaurant while building relationships with local suppliers, develop menus which promote sustainability and coach and train junior members of his team.

Hamouda will also be tasked with ensuring the quality of ingredients used.

With a culinary career spanning 14 years, Hamouda has worked with Holiday Inn as chef de partie, junior sous chef at Six Senses Zighy Bay and sous chef at folly by Nick & Scott.

Speaking about his hire, Hamouda said: “I first became passionate about food when I was 16 years old. I have learned to appreciate different cuisines, from Arabic because of my Jordanian roots, to more classic and modern European fare. I work with chefs from around the world and learned from them throughout my career. For the last three years I’ve worked with Nick and Scott at folly which has been an amazing experience.”


