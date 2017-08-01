‘World’s best chef’ Mauro Colagreco among S.Pellegrino Young Chef judges

Hospitality
News
Mauro Colagreco
Published: 16 February 2020 - 1:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Mauro Colagreco, the man behind the number one restaurants on The World’s 50 Best list, will be one of the seven judges of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2020 competition.

The Mirazur maestro joins Pim Techamuanvivit, the executive chef of one Michelin-starred Nahm in Bangkok, Swiss chef Andreas Caminada, Brazilian chef Manoella Buffara, American Gavin Kaysen, and Clare Smyth of the three Michelin-starred Core, and the most starred Italian chef Enrico Bartolini at the finals in Milan on May 8-9.

A total of 134 young chefs entered the competition. This number has now been whittled down to 12, representing different regions of the world.

The finalists will take part in live cook-offs in front of the jurors who will judge them based on technical skill, creativity, and personal belief, as well as the candidates’ potential to create positive change in society through food.

Africa and the Middle East will be represented by Paul Thinus Prinsloo from Cape Town, South Africa.


