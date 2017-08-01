Address Downtown partners with UAE Food Bank

Luxury hotel Address Downtown has announced a partnership with UAE Food Bank in a mission to make Dubai a zero food waste city.

UAE Food Bank will work with the property to provide supervision, training and workshops on how to cut down waste and deliver food in the correct conditions. The charity will also help the Emaar-owned hotel with its food safety. Together, a team at the hotel will provide surplus food to those in need across Dubai.

The non-profit organisation was launched in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The organisation collaborates with local and international authorities to improve food storage, packaging and distribution.

By working with hotels, the charity can leverage additional volunteers and partners to distribute its packaged food across the UAE and beyond. It also allows UAE Food Bank to help store excess food produced by hotels.