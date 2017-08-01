Address Downtown partners with UAE Food Bank

By working with hotels, the charity can leverage additional volunteers and partners to distribute its packaged food
Published: 17 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Luxury hotel Address Downtown has announced a partnership with UAE Food Bank in a mission to make Dubai a zero food waste city.

UAE Food Bank will work with the property to provide supervision, training and workshops on how to cut down waste and deliver food in the correct conditions. The charity will also help the Emaar-owned hotel with its food safety. Together, a team at the hotel will provide surplus food to those in need across Dubai.

The non-profit organisation was launched in 2017 by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The organisation collaborates with local and international authorities to improve food storage, packaging and distribution.

By working with hotels, the charity can leverage additional volunteers and partners to distribute its packaged food across the UAE and beyond. It also allows UAE Food Bank to help store excess food produced by hotels.

Dubai Municipality head of food safety department Iman Al Bastaki said: “We work side by side with the private sector to reduce food waste to achieve our aim in positioning Dubai as the first city in the region to achieve zero food waste. Food safety is always a concern and Dubai Municipality will be there to support food premises in delivering the food under the right conditions with providing the needed supervision, trainings and workshops.”
