Deadline extended for Women in F&B Power List
The list will celebrate 25 of the most influential women in the industry
Published: 17 February 2020 - 5:45 a.m.

Due to the large number of people wishing to enter, sister publication Caterer Middle East is extending the deadline for its Women in F&B Power List to this Wednesday, February 19.

The response so far to the new initiative has been incredible, and this extension will allow even more fantastic women in the industry to put their names forward.

You can nominate yourself or someone else for a place on the list by clicking here.

We are looking for the best chefs, restaurateurs, franchisees, operations managers, strategists – whoever is making a difference in F&B in the Middle East is welcome to enter.

Please also remember to send a hi-res portrait image to simon.ritchie@itp.com


