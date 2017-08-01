Fresh Blends showcases automated technology at Gulfood 2020

Blended and dispensed drinks company Fresh Blends is at Gulfood 2020 showing its automated, self-service smoothie machine.

The Fresh Blender integrates refrigeration, ice making, blending, dispensing and a digital interface for users to interact with.

The machine is capable of preparing customised smoothies, shakes and frappes in under two minutes according to Fresh Blends. More than 30 choices are available to users, including chocolate shakes, iced coffees, frozen lemonades and fruit smoothies.

Utilising cloud technology, the machine collects real-time data, while analysing sales and understanding consumer patterns. Fresh Blends can use this information to track marketing activities and help steer business in the right direction.

Located at the TSSC Kitchen & Laundry Equipment Trading stand, the Fresh Blender is able to prepare hundreds of beverages each day.