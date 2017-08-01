Fresh Blends showcases automated technology at Gulfood 2020

Hospitality
News
Fresh Blends showcases automated technology at Gulfood 2020
The Fresh Blender is capable of preparing customised smoothies, shakes and frappes in under two minutes
Published: 17 February 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Blended and dispensed drinks company Fresh Blends is at Gulfood 2020 showing its automated, self-service smoothie machine.

The Fresh Blender integrates refrigeration, ice making, blending, dispensing and a digital interface for users to interact with.

The machine is capable of preparing customised smoothies, shakes and frappes in under two minutes according to Fresh Blends. More than 30 choices are available to users, including chocolate shakes, iced coffees, frozen lemonades and fruit smoothies.

Utilising cloud technology, the machine collects real-time data, while analysing sales and understanding consumer patterns. Fresh Blends can use this information to track marketing activities and help steer business in the right direction.

Located at the TSSC Kitchen & Laundry Equipment Trading stand, the Fresh Blender is able to prepare hundreds of beverages each day.

Gulfood 2020 will run from February 16 to 20, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Report: $23bn worth of hotels to be built in MENA by 2023
    Dubai forecast to add 127,000 more homes before 2023
      Conflict in Idleb disrupts WFP food distributions in Syria's Northwest
        TAPA launches 'best-ever' security standards to tackle growth in global cargo thefts
          Volga-Dnepr Group operates “sterilised” charter flights to China

            More related galleries

            Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
              FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                  Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                    Photos: First look at Amazonico