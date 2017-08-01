Oman named as partner for ITB Berlin 2020

The Sultanate of Oman has been named as an official partner of the ITB Berlin 2020 travel trade showing taking place in March.

Oman will become the first country in the Middle East to partner with the forum, bringing with it more than 50 travel related companies, including hotels, tourism investment companies and tourism investment companies.

The Ministry of Tourism explained the partnership falls in line with the country’s continued work to promote the Sultanate’s tourism potential and ability to host international events.

During the five day event, companies from Oman will showcase their tourism portfolios, along with cultural offerings and business opportunities.

On the eve of the exhibition’s opening, a ceremony will take place dedicated to the Sultanate. The Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra will also hold a concert in the German capital city, while the Ministry of Tourism will organise two roundtables and presentations surrounding Oman’s history and culture.

ITB Berlin attracts approximately 10,000 exhibitors from more than 180 countries, along with 160,000 visitors and 050 media outlets. Running from March 4 to 8 year this year, Oman’s delegation is hoping to capitalise on the media coverage and marketing opportunities at the forum.