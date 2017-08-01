Oman named as partner for ITB Berlin 2020

Hospitality
News
Oman named as partner for ITB Berlin 2020
Omani companies will showcase their tourism portfolios, along with cultural offerings and business opportunities
Published: 17 February 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The Sultanate of Oman has been named as an official partner of the ITB Berlin 2020 travel trade showing taking place in March.

Oman will become the first country in the Middle East to partner with the forum, bringing with it more than 50 travel related companies, including hotels, tourism investment companies and tourism investment companies.

The Ministry of Tourism explained the partnership falls in line with the country’s continued work to promote the Sultanate’s tourism potential and ability to host international events.

During the five day event, companies from Oman will showcase their tourism portfolios, along with cultural offerings and business opportunities.

On the eve of the exhibition’s opening, a ceremony will take place dedicated to the Sultanate. The Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra will also hold a concert in the German capital city, while the Ministry of Tourism will organise two roundtables and presentations surrounding Oman’s history and culture.

ITB Berlin attracts approximately 10,000 exhibitors from more than 180 countries, along with 160,000 visitors and 050 media outlets. Running from March 4 to 8 year this year, Oman’s delegation is hoping to capitalise on the media coverage and marketing opportunities at the forum.

The 50 Omani companies at the show will be led by H.E. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Mahrazi, Minister of Tourism.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

KBR’s AiGS power generation solution for KBR ROSE liquid pitch enabled by MHPS
    McDermott wins engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction contract
      Linde starts up new air separation plant, expands capacity in the US Gulf Coast
        Report: Hotel construction slows in Middle East and Africa
          INEOS, Forever Plast collaborate to recycle over 6.5 billion bottle caps back into high-quality caps

            More related galleries

            Photos: Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis announces team
              Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
                FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                  Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                    Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse