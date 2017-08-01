Park Hyatt Dubai appoints hotel manager

Five-star property Park Hyatt Dubai has announced Sabine Renner as its hotel manager.

Renner will be expected to oversee the property’s sales and marketing division, along with the rooms division and the residential villas. She and her team will continue to increase the hotel’s ADR and increase its market share, as well as identify new markets for the hotel to leverage.

A hospitality veteran, Renner brings more than two decades of experience to her post. She first entered the industry after completing her tourism management degree. She has worked across Austria, the USA, Germany, Spain and the UAE, holding positions in accounts, rooms division, guest relations, front of office and eventually sales and marketing.

She first joined Park Hyatt in 2018, where she was the director of sales and marketing.

Park Hyatt Dubai explained since Renner joined, she has brought in new demographics to the property, along with a diversified guest roster and an increased number of weekend leisure travellers.