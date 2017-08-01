Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium to increase market share in Gulf region

Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium to increase market share in Gulf region
Published: 17 February 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has debuted as Gulfood this year, hoping to increase its market share in the Gulf and educate locals on authentic Parmigiano Reggiano.

According to research commissioned by the Consortium, the majority of consumers in the region confused Consortium certified parmesan with generic parmesan.

Across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, only 30% of the market belongs to Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium certified cheese, while the other 70% is across generic parmesan brands.

The Consortium’s participation at the UAE’s Gulfood feeds into a three-year plan to increase the market share in the region. Other projects an advertising campaign in KSA, UAE and Kuwait.

Founded in 1901, the Consortium is a trade union to authenticate the origin of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, only cheese wheels marked with the Parmigiano Reggiano sign are considered authentic parmesan by the Consortium, acknowledged for their traditional production methods.

According to Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium president Nicola Bertinelli: "The strategy of the Consortium is to educate Arab consumers on the specifics of Parmigiano Reggiano, a cheese that stands out for its selection of the best and 100% natural ingredients and uses the same recipe used for a thousand years.”
