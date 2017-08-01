Radisson Blu Hotel Apartments Dubai Silicon Oasis hires RDM

Hospitality
News
Radisson Blu Hotel Apartments Dubai Silicon Oasis hires RDM
Yana Bandurko
Published: 17 February 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Yana Bandurko has been appointed as rooms division manager at Radisson Hotel Group’s Radisson Blu Hotel Apartments Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The Ukrainian national first joined the group in 2012 in Kiev where she was assistant front office manager. Since then she has climbed the ranks, becoming front office manager a year later and then F&B manager.

In Dubai, she acted as front office manager in the property’s pre-opening phase before moving to her current post.

Radisson highlighted that Bandurko was previously involved in the group’s Steps Programme, a scheme created especially for female heads of the departments with the potential of becoming future general managers.
