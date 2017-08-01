Spain’s Costa del Sol eyes Saudi market

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 February 2020 - 1 p.m.

Spain’s Costa del Sol’s tourism board has revealed it is planning to attract more tourists from Saudi Arabia.

Tourism chiefs from Costa del Sol recently convened in Riyadh for a roadshow aimed at bringing in Saudi travellers and MICE visitors.

Sister publication Arabian Business covered the news, explaining the Spanish beachfront has long been a favourite for British holidaymakers.

Costa del Sol Tourism Board director Antonio Díaz said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to reach out, broaden and strengthen the connections between the KSA’s outbound travel professionals, MICE specialists and Costa del Sol’s travel industry partners, the event is set to prove a great opportunity and success to meet with the right people that we believe will lead to the further development of new joint business opportunities, the creation of new holiday packages for the Saudis, and going forward, increased visitation from the market to Costa del Sol."

Díaz added: “Coming to Costa del Sol means finding beautiful landscapes, fabulous beaches, delicious food, interesting customs and traditions. It means discovering a rich cultural heritage, amazing coastal cities like Marbella, and charming white hinterland villages. It is unveiling marvellous secrets that will make the Saudi visitor’s stay unforgettable.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Acciona 100% ecopowered ends Saudi Arabia tour with different activities in Riyadh
    Global oil demand to drop for the first time in 10 years: IEA
      Legislation would lead to increased environmental impacts, says American Chemistry Council
        Advancements in heliostats could help lower CSP costs
          Center for Biocide Chemistries publishes list of products that help stop spread of Covid-19

            More related galleries

            Photos: Private residences on Velaa Private Island, Maldives
              Photos: Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis announces team
                Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
                  FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                    Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City