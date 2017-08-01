Spain’s Costa del Sol eyes Saudi market

Spain’s Costa del Sol’s tourism board has revealed it is planning to attract more tourists from Saudi Arabia.

Tourism chiefs from Costa del Sol recently convened in Riyadh for a roadshow aimed at bringing in Saudi travellers and MICE visitors.

Sister publication Arabian Business covered the news, explaining the Spanish beachfront has long been a favourite for British holidaymakers.

Costa del Sol Tourism Board director Antonio Díaz said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to reach out, broaden and strengthen the connections between the KSA’s outbound travel professionals, MICE specialists and Costa del Sol’s travel industry partners, the event is set to prove a great opportunity and success to meet with the right people that we believe will lead to the further development of new joint business opportunities, the creation of new holiday packages for the Saudis, and going forward, increased visitation from the market to Costa del Sol."

Díaz added: “Coming to Costa del Sol means finding beautiful landscapes, fabulous beaches, delicious food, interesting customs and traditions. It means discovering a rich cultural heritage, amazing coastal cities like Marbella, and charming white hinterland villages. It is unveiling marvellous secrets that will make the Saudi visitor’s stay unforgettable.”