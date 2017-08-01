SriLankan Airlines reduces China operations amid coronavirus issue

Hospitality
News
SriLankan Airlines reduces China operations amid coronavirus issue
The airline currently operates in Beijing, Shanghai and Canton
Published: 17 February 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

SriLankan Airlines has reduced the numberr of weekly flights between three Chinese cities due to lowered demand.

The airline currently flies between Beijing, Shanghai and Canton, providing two weekly flights from Shanghai and Beijing and three from Canton.

Beijing originally had four weekly flights, as did Shanghai, while Canton had seven. SriLankan Airlines explained it lowered the number of weekly flights as a response to slumped demand from Chinese travellers and travel restrictions from the Chinese government.

Still, the airline is not suspending operations in China entirely as other companies in aviation have been doing. Sister publication Arabian Business reported at the start of February that the UAE had suspended all flights to and from China, excluding Beijing.

Similarly, Virgin Atlantic at the end of January halted Shanghai operations for two weeks amid the coronavirus epidemic.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

MARKET OUTLOOK: SE Asian airline sector demands 4,500 new planes in next 20 years
    Revealed: Archidentity designs Expo 2020 Dubai's Expo Live Pavilion
      Damen holds keel-laying ceremony for Nigerian Navy landing craft
        Wärtsilä to supply customised Hybrid Scrubber solution to two Norwegian Cruise Line ships
          Grandweld set to deliver four FSIVs for HSM

            More related galleries

            Photos: Private residences on Velaa Private Island, Maldives
              Photos: Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis announces team
                Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
                  FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                    Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City