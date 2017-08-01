SriLankan Airlines reduces China operations amid coronavirus issue

SriLankan Airlines has reduced the numberr of weekly flights between three Chinese cities due to lowered demand.

The airline currently flies between Beijing, Shanghai and Canton, providing two weekly flights from Shanghai and Beijing and three from Canton.

Beijing originally had four weekly flights, as did Shanghai, while Canton had seven. SriLankan Airlines explained it lowered the number of weekly flights as a response to slumped demand from Chinese travellers and travel restrictions from the Chinese government.

Still, the airline is not suspending operations in China entirely as other companies in aviation have been doing. Sister publication Arabian Business reported at the start of February that the UAE had suspended all flights to and from China, excluding Beijing.

Similarly, Virgin Atlantic at the end of January halted Shanghai operations for two weeks amid the coronavirus epidemic.