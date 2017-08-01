The Red Sea Project hires 45 Saudis from Umluj and Al Wajh

Saudi Arabia’s The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has celebrated the graduation of 45 nationals from Umluj and Al Wajh.

The Saudis are now trained to develop and maintain the project’s plant nursery, a 100 hectare space comprising more than 15 million plants.

Each trainee received theoretical and practical training at Umluj Municipality’s nursery. Groundsmen completed a six-week training course, while supervisors completed a nine-week course.

The schedule demanded 216 training hours and 144 hours of theoretical training at the Umluj campus. Trainees were also expected to complete an English language course, learning key phrases relating to agriculture, plant nursing and irrigation.

The graduation took place on February 16, attended by TRSDC representatives including TRSDC chief of staff Ahmed Ghazi Garwish.

TRSDC CEO John Pagano said: “This initiative is part of TRSDC’s commitment to provide opportunities for those living in close proximity to our destination, to ensure that these communities are among the first to benefit from the development.”

“I am honoured to stand alongside a group of young people who have worked tirelessly to prove their determination and abilities, and who will now join our organization to operate one of the key facilities at our ambitious project,” said Darwish.

He continued: “This pioneering program provided training that emphasized the core skills needed to excel in their work at the nursery, narrowing the skill gap between theoretical training and on-the-job experience.”

TRSDC was established by the Kingdom to develop The Red Sea Project, a luxury, sustainability-driven tourism destination in the country. Once complete, the project will spread across 28,000 km2 of land, covering more than 90 islands.

The destination will include hotels, residential properties, leisure, commercial and entertainment spaces and use a number of measures to stay environmentally friendly.

The construction of the plant nursery is complete according to the company, with operations expected to start in the first quarter of 2020.