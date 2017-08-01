Accor signs management agreement for Mövenpick Port Ghalib

Accor has partnered with the Port Ghalib Resort Company to manage the upcoming Mövenpick Port Ghalib.

Slated for a 2022 completion, the hotel will comprise 350 rooms and suites, seven F&B venues including two speciality restaurants, an all-day dining outlet and a pool bar. Facilities include a spa and fitness centre, as well as several shops and pools.

To cater to MICE travellers, the Egyptian property will feature more than 1,000 sqm of meeting and event space.

The property is part of the first phase of Marsa Alam’s US$2 billion Port Ghalib development on the Red Sea’s western shore. The development consists of three phases, with plans for a golf course, waterpark, marina harbour, yachting capacity, residential and retail areas, along with a hospital and language school.

Port Ghalib Resort Company is a subsidiary of the privately owned conglomerate, Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi Group and Sons Company (MAK Group).

Accor MEA CEO Mark Willis said: “Accor’s partnership with the renowned MAK Group provides us with an exceptional opportunity to be part of a landmark Red Sea development and paves the way for similar collaborations in strategic locations across Egypt.”

He added: “Given Mövenpick’s strong brand awareness and success in the region, appealing to the country’s major tourism source markets and demographics, particularly families and groups, it is the right fit for this stunning project.”

The hospitality group explained it is currently the leading hotel operator in Egypt, with 25 properties, 8,338 keys and eight boats. It highlighted that a further 20 hotels, equating to 7,372 keys are in the pipeline.

The management agreement with Port Ghalib Resort Company will see the fifth Mövenpick property on Egypt’s Riviera.