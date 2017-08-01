Barasti set to host international cheese festival

The second edition of CheeseFest will be held at Barasti this year, a F&B venue within Le Méridien Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

Organised by F&B communication specialist Sopexa, the one-day event will bring together key players in the international cheese industry.

The festival will feature a range of cheeses and dishes prepared by leading producers in the industry. Cheese experts, sommeliers and chefs shall also convene as part of the event to hold demonstrations and masterclasses.

Sopexa MD Edwina Salvatori commented: “After the success of the first edition of the CheeseFest in 2019, we had to come back for a second year to satisfy the appetite of UAE cheese aficionados with a bigger selection of cheeses from different parts of the world.”

Visiting experts include French award-winning cheesemonger Ludovic Bisot working with CNIEL, the French Dairy board, as well as others cheese specialists brought by USDEC, the US Dairy Export Council and Bord Bia, the Irish food board.

Salvatori continued: “CheeseFest will be for many the chance to try new varieties and discover new ways to enjoy and appreciate cheese - all in one place. We are confident that every visitor will be amazed by the new flavours and recipes they try.”

“The Cheese Festival it is a fabulous event for friends and families. Adults can enjoy a line-up of irresistible pairings, while a kids’ corner, petting zoo, contests and games will keep families entertained throughout the day,” added Salvatori.

The event will take place on February 22 from 12pm till 11pm. Entry to the festival is free.