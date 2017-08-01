Dubai Food Festival unveils experiences for visitors

Hospitality
News
Dubai Food Festival unveils experiences for visitors
The 18-day event will run from February 26 till March 14, 2020
Published: 18 February 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Dubai’s upcoming 18-day Food Festival has announced its itinerary of Foodies Experience for visitors to take part in.

The festival will feature more than 80 experiences to take part in, including masterclasses, chef’s tables and experiential dining.

Masterclasses
The masterclass experience will allow visitors to cook alongside MasterChef TV Experience restaurant head chef Margarita Vaamonde-Beggs. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn to cook a series of dishes, or learn to craft a personal dish with ingredients from a mystery box.

Classes include the Wakame Sushi Masterclass, preparing four sushi varieties while learning the skills needing for Japanese cooking. Chefs at the Waldorf Astoria The Palm’s Lao restaurant will also teach visitors how to cook Vietnamese staples.

Cleo’s Table at Caesars Palace on Bluewater Island will organise a pizza dough tossing class, teaching guests how to cook three different pizzas.

There will also be a range of decorating classes, as well as food styling and photography.

Chef’s table
The chef’s table experiences range from a tasting menu at Akiba Dori, to an eight-course menu at Boca, to a 14-course tasting menu at Tresind Studio.

Experiential dining
Experience-focused dining choices include an organic tasting tour at Emirates’ Bio Farm, providing a five-course dinner and lessons on organic and sustainable farming.

Another option is an authentic Bedouin experience teaching visitors on the traditions and etiquettes of the culture. During the experience, a traditional meal will be supplied, accompanied by entertainment and activities.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) CEO Ahmed Al Khaja commented: “Dubai holds a unique position in culinary terms – we have some of the world’s most renowned restaurateurs, chefs and culinary entrepreneurs operating right here on our doorstep, coupled with a strong culture of fostering innovation and an ever-growing multi-cultural population. These three factors have successfully merged to create a memorable, exciting and interesting series of adventures in food, many of which will never be repeated.”

The seventh edition of the Dubai Food Festival will be a citywide celebration of the emirate’s F&B scene. The event will take place from February 26 until March 14.
