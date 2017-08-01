Emirates Golf Club’s Spike Bar celebrates Six Nations

Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club is celebrating the Six Nations rugby event by preparing a burger to represent each team.

As is tradition, the teams are England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

The Italy burger comprises smoked mozzarella and tomato and basil jam, while being wrapped in a rosemary focaccia bun. The Ireland features Irish cheddar, sautéed cabbage, pork bacon and horseradish.

The French burger uses a beef patty paired with foie gras, along with a fried egg, caramelised onion, apple relish and gravy. The English burger is topped with red Leicester cheese, as well as bacon and gherkins. As for Scotland’s burger, it is topped with black pudding and brown sauce.

Finally, the burger for Wales uses lamb meat, grilled leeks and tomatoes and blue cheese and ketchup.

The Six Nations burgers will be served from February 1 to March 14, priced at AED 89 with a beer pairing.

Open daily from 10am to 12:30am, the venue will show each rugby match live across its indoor and outdoor televisions.