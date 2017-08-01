Goco Hospitality to advise on Saudi’s Amaala project

Spa and wellness hospitality specialists Goco Hospitality have signed on to be the wellness consultants for Saudi Arabia’s Amaala mega project.

Goco will provide wellness guidance for the master planning stage, as well as technical services and design recommendations. The hospitality group makes its judgements partly based on financial analytics provided by its sister company Horwath HTL Health & Wellness.

As part of the advisory agreement, Goco Hospitality CEO Ingo Schweder has joined the Advisory Board of Amaala. Schweder will be expected to bring his knowledge on wellness hospitality to the board of directors.

In response to the appointment, Schweder said: “As the Amaala project grows increasing more ambitious, I look forward to working with Naples to help ensure Amaala maintains its objectives in becoming a world-class wellness destination that sets a new benchmark for the luxury wellness hospitality industry.”

Amaala CEO Nicholas Naples added: “We are delighted to have Ingo Schweder and Goco supporting Amaala on its wellness positioning and offerings. I’ve known Ingo for more than 30 years and his depth and experience in the spa and wellness world is unmatched. Goco’s ability to strategise, conceptualise, design and manage the latest wellness developments for the world’s top hospitality and real estate brands is unsurpassed.”

One of the Kingdom’s largest tourism mega projects, Amaala will sit along the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve across three communities. Once completed, it will feature 1,460 square miles of land, as well as 2,500 hotel keys, 800 villas and homes and a further 200 retail, dining, recreation and wellness spaces.