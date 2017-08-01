One&Only Wolgan Valley in Australia reopens following bushfires

One&Only Wolgan Valley, an Emirates Group owned resort, has reopened following a temporary closure due to the nearby Australian bushfires.

Located 150km north-west of Sydney, the resort's management spoke with the NSW Rural Fire Service and decided to halt operations. The 1,600 hectare property first announced its closure in January, later extending the freeze to February

Now with its doors open again, the resort explained “large areas” of its land have remained untouched by the fires, adding that it has seen kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, reptiles and birds return to its 7,000 acre nature reserve.

In an effort to repopulate damaged areas of Australia, the staff and guests at the resort have worked to build a seedbank of more than one million seeds representing 25 local species.

Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley activities and conservation manager Simone Brooks explained: “This is a rare opportunity to observe first-hand the resilience and extraordinary transformation of nature and to contribute to our conservation efforts.”

The resort’s GM Tim Stanhope added: “We are keen to share with our guests this unique opportunity to witness and be part of the regeneration of the landscape and the abundant wildlife still here on the reserve.”

Stanhope concluded: “As our friends at Tourism Australia have said, we encourage you to holiday here this year,” adds Tim Stanhope. “There has never been a better and, quite frankly, a more important time to return to the valley. We welcome guests with open arms and grateful hearts.”

The damage of the Australian bushfire crisis has been immense, ecologists from the University of Sydney have suggested that more than 480 million animal lives have been lost due to the blazes.

Emirates Airline last month announced it would contribute funds to help Australia, pledging to donate 10% of all EmiratesRED sales.

In that announcement, Emirates Airline president, Tim Clark said: “We are deeply saddened by the bushfires in Australia and the impact they have had on families, communities, wildlife and businesses across the country. There’s been an outpouring of support from all over the world for Australia, including from the UAE. At Emirates we’d like to do our part not only through monetary contributions, but also to use our global reach to help to maintain awareness and support, and to drive donations for recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

Emirates operates 77 flights a week to Australia, comprising Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.