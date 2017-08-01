Pullman Hotel to open in Sharjah

Manazil Real Estate Group has announced it will soon open the Pullman Hotel in Sharjah.

Managed by Accor, the property will comprise 180 rooms and suites and facilities such as a gym, spa and hair salon, along with a number of F&B venues.

Connecting to the Oriana Hospital, the five-star property will have a keen focus on tapping into the medical tourism market.

The medical centre at the hotel will offer common medical services and surgeries. As Manazil Group explained, guests could undergo surgery at the medical centre and then recover in a hotel room at the property.

Manazil Real Estate Group CEO Eng. Abdul Mohsen Al Hammadi said: "Medical tourism is becoming highly competitive, which drives the demand for more affordable hotels and resorts for patients and their families.”

“Through the five-star Pullman Sharjah, we aim to provide medical tourism and entertainment products for everyone. Furthermore, we are targeting GCC markets, some of the main markets for medical tourism, as well as European, Asian and African markets,” he added.

Beyond its medical centre, the hotel will have MICE facilities such as meeting rooms and ballrooms, all fitted with modern technology. These facilities will allow for seminars, workshops, training sessions and conferences for healthcare professionals.
