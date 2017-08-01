RAK looks to grow international meetings market across UAE

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) have announced a meetings intelligence workshop will take place in March.

Aimed to strengthen the UAE’s stance in the international meetings market, the two-day workshop will bring together meetings suppliers and industry professionals to discuss the bidding process and business development opportunities in the market.

The workshop will host sessions with key stakeholders in the industry to share knowledge. Representatives from Spain, the UAE, Egypt, Oman and Saudi Arabia, including convention bureaus, convention & exhibition centres, PCOs and DMCs will also attend.

The workshop will end with a panel discussion with up to 40 guests.

The event shall be headed by Mubarak Al Shamisi, Middle East representative on the ICCA Board of Directors and Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau. Other MICE professionals in attendance will include, BCO Congresos CMO Juan José García and former ICCA first VP Diego Juarez.

The workshop feeds into an on-going partnership between RAKTDA and ICCA to address the increasing competition within the international meetings market.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism CEO Raki Phillips commented: “The common objective of the workshop is to share knowledge, address challenges and learn best practices with meetings management professionals. Participants and speakers are those looking to deepen their knowledge of association meetings and are interested in high-level education with a chance to network with leading PCOs from all over the world.”