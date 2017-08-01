Ritz-Carlton hires DOSM for two RAK properties

Ritz-Carlton has announced Adrian Hearn as its director of sales and marketing for two RAK properties.

As DOSM, he will direct and develop all commercial marketing and sales strategies at the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert and the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach.

He will also be responsible for working with various stakeholders and tourism boards to uphold Ritz-Carlton’s strong presence in the emirate. Part of his job demands making sure the properties are promoted for their nature, eco-tourism drives, outdoor activities and wellness experiences.

Hearn holds more than 13 years of experience in the industry, having worked in both Dubai and Bahrain at the Ritz-Carlton hotels. In Bahrain he acted as director of sales & marketing, while in Dubai he was director of sales.

Outside of Marriott’s Ritz-Carlton portfolio, he has worked for Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Hyatt Capital Gate.

Commenting on his appointment, Hearn shared: “I am delighted to return to the prestigious Ritz-Carlton brand where over the next few months we hope to position the properties for more than just destination stays.”

He continued: “I am pleased to continue my journey by creating #RCMemories for all of our guests and crafting the exceptional and timeless service with the very successful team of ladies and gentlemen for which The Ritz-Carlton is globally recognised. Ras Al Khaimah is a rapidly emerging tourist destination and we are very confident that our luxury travellers would always choose to stay with us as we pride to provide the finest and genuine service.”