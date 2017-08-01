St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi hires executive chef

Luxury property St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi has announced the appointment of its executive chef.

Michael Gremer joins the hotel with more than two decades of experience behind him. He will be expected to maintain a high level of quality across all of the resort’s F&B venues while also working on new menu ideas.

Venues include Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi, Mazi Abu Dhabi serving Greek cuisine, Mediterranean outlet Olea, Southeast-Asian restaurant Sontaya, The Manhattan Lounge, and The Drawing Room pastry shop.

Prior to his appointment in the UAE capital, the 51-year old has held posts across China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.

Speaking about his appointment, Gremer said: “I am honoured to be working with a kitchen team that have such an impressive skill set and experience working with some of the biggest names in the industry. We are thrilled to continue the legacy of the St. Regis brand while creating new and innovative menus and culinary experiences.”