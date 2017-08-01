Top Italian chefs convene at Gulfood to promote sustainability

As part of its participation at Gulfood 2020, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has brought together some of the country’s top chefs to promote cooking with sustainably-sourced ingredients.

The ITAlian Food Lab this year showcases the benefits of a traditional Mediterranean diet. Chefs involved include Giorgio Minnone, Andrea Brugnetti, Giacomo Gallina, Alfredo Albergatore, Francesco Bucca, Salvo Sardo, Davide Gardini and Matteo Mirandola.

Over the course of the exhibition, the chefs have been preparing dishes such as cappellacci with truffles, red pumpkin risotto, paccheri eggplants, basil and buffalo mozzarella, turbot fish in topinambur raw olive oil, gluten free pasta with zucchini, pine nuts and cheese.

Italy is a leading force in F&B exportation, as ITA noted, the country exports close to US$50 billion worth of food products each year.

According to Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the ITA Dubai Office Amedeo Scarpa: “In the first nine months of 2019, Italian F&B export grew by 5.3% worldwide (from 30 billion euro to 31.7 billion euro), the export increase to UAE was almost five times higher at +24%. Besides that, the margins are still there, considering that the total value of Italian export to the UAE was 220 million euros. In our view there is an increasing demand of gourmet Italian food and high-quality Italian food ingredients and beverages in the UAE and GCC, since consumers are more and more oriented towards healthy, quality and safe choices.”

Amedeo added: "We are excited to be in Gulfood, Italy’s food production eco-system mostly consists of SMEs and family owned businesses, and events such as Gulfood give them a platform to meet importers, suppliers and distributors from across the region. Italian food exports to the UAE and GCC have grown steadily over the past few years. There is also a growing Italian restaurant food scene here, which shows the popularity of Italian cuisine in this region.”