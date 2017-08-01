Transguard Group enters catering sector

Business support and manpower provider Transguard Group has celebrated the official opening of its catering company.

Now with its own facility, Taste of Home was established in late 2019 to provide site-based employees with healthy and affordable meals.

With its 3,500 sqm facility in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), the catering company has the ability to produce more than 80,000 meals a day.

Meals are created by in-house chefs hailing from North and South India, Pakistan, the Philippines and areas of Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

As part of its commitment to sustainable practices, Taste of Home uses reusable lunch bags and trays, while also using solar panels to generate hot water. The company also has a plan to eliminate all its single-use plastic usage by 2021 and has already eradicated straws.

The Taste of Home HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point)-approved facility in DIP features four dedicated cold stores for vegetables, poultry, meat and fish, and four allocated preparation areas for each.

At the time of writing, Transguard said its catering company has secured contracts to feed employees across aviation, construction, hospitality and retail.

Transguard Group CEO Dr. Abdulla Al Hashimi said: “Food is not only central to sustenance, but it also brings families, people and communities together. We have identified a strong need in the market, especially among site-based expat employees, who want nutritious, good quality and affordable meals that are redolent of the taste and aromas of their cuisine back home. Taste of Home will cater to this hard-working segment that built Dubai and the UAE, and I’m confident we will soon become their popular choice.”

Managing director Gred Ward added: “Our people are our strength, and our approach to ensuring a customer-centric culture is heavily dependent on a happy and engaged workforce; founding Taste of Home therefore seemed like a natural progression for the business, not just in terms of meeting the needs of our own employees, but as an overall division developed to provide end-to-end business solutions.”