Accor and Visa forge international partnership

Hospitality group Accor has partnered with Visa to introduce its own loyalty card.

Falling under the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) loyalty scheme, the ALL Visa card will give Accor guests access to additional rewards when making purchases.

Valid at any Visa-accepting location, purchases made with the card will earn users points which can be redeemed with Accor. ALL benefits include discounted room rates and F&B purchases, along with further discounts on MICE bookings, car rentals and access to Accor’s range of experiences.

As part of the partnership, Accor will collaborate with Visa partner banks across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

At the time of writing, Accor explained it currently has 64 million loyalty members, along with more than 250 million hotel customers globally.

Accor chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin said: “Partnering with Visa will be a huge boost to Accor as we embark on the shared journey to develop an innovative co-branded payment card. This new initiative will provide unmatched benefits to our members and reinforce the success of our ALL loyalty program by increasing our member base driving additional engagement and giving each member incentives to stay with us more frequently and easily. The development of ALL is a major milestone for us, and in Visa we are very pleased to have found a partner which shares our passion for delivering everyday rewards and recognition.”

Visa chairman and CEO, Al Kelly added: “We are delighted to partner with Accor and support the introduction of a new customer loyalty program. Today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect rewards that are tailored to their needs and offer new and unique experiences. I am extremely excited about the power of Accor’s expertise in hospitality coming together with Visa’s global network and digital capabilities. This combination will translate into attractive loyalty and payment products that will be at the forefront of the hospitality market.”