Banyan Tree Phuket names sales & marketing director

Michelle Lee
Published: 19 February 2020 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Thailand’s Banyan Tree Phuket resort has hired Michelle Lee as director of sales & marketing.

In her role, the Singapore native will oversee both departments, while elevating the presence of the property.

Lee brings more than two decades of experience to the role, having worked in the sector across Asia.

Her positions include director of sales & marketing at Capella Singapore during its pre-opening, along with director of sales & marketing at Sofitel Metropole Hanoi and the Four Seasons hotel in Singapore.

Lee has expertise in rebranding and opening projects for both resort properties and city hotels.

Speaking about her new post at the 220-key villa, Lee said: “I am extremely excited to join Banyan Tree Phuket and I look forward to continue elevating and strengthening this iconic resort and destination.”
