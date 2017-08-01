CSO Italy eyes expansion in MENA during Gulfood

Italy’s leading fruits and vegetable suppliers have convened at Gulfood 2020, led by industry cooperative CSO Italy.

Italian companies including Mazzoni, Oranfrizer and Conserve Italia are showing visitors a range of products including fruit purees, oranges, lemons, mandarins and tomatoes.

Mazzoni produces semi-processed purees for pastry and ice cream shops. Currently, it has a focus on developing technology which negates the need for artificial colouring and preservatives. During Gulfood, the company has been showing its mango, strawberry, peach, lime and mandarin flavours.

Meanwhile, producer and distributor Oranfrizer has been highlighting its range of fresh juices. Finally, Conserve Italia has been giving out taste tests of peeled plum tomatoes.

According to statistics from CSO Italy, Italian fruits and vegetables production increased by 55% between 2017 and 2018, growing from 23.31 tonnes to 36.165 tonnes.

CSO Italy representative Elisa Macchi explained: “Thanks to its unique climate and environmental conditions, Italy is one of the leading fruits and vegetable producing countries in Europe, with nearly 10 million tonnes of fruit and 14 million tonnes of fresh vegetables produced in 2018. Thanks to the quality, taste and unique aesthetics, Italy exports over AED20 million worth of fruit and vegetable around the world, a figure we are keen to increase with our continued expansion into the UAE.”

She added: “Gulfood represents the perfect platform for us to showcase to the region’s top F&B decision makers exactly what Italy has to offer and why demand for our produce continues to grow year-on-year.”

The suppliers led by CSO Italy are currently eying growth across the MENA region. Mazzoni export manager Nicola Borgatti for example stated: “The Middle East is incredibly important to us from an expansion perspective with Dubai, and indeed Gulfood, providing the perfect platform to showcase our extensive product range to this market. With a growing trend in this region for natural and healthy products, we feel we are ideally positioned to match consumer demand with supply.”