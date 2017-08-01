Etihad Airways to increase operations during Ramadan

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced it will operate a daily flight between the emirate’s Al Ain city and KSA’s Jeddah.

Reported by sister publication Arabian Business, the increased operations will last for the 10 days of Ramadan.

Between May 14 and 23, the flights are aimed to cater to the increased demand during the busy religious travel period.

Arabian Business added the flights will be operated by a two-class Airbus A320.

First launched in 2019, the service demonstrates the airline’s commitment to Al Ain as a culturally and strategically significant location.